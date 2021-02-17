Rapidz Price Down 52.5% This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $7,752.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

