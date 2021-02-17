RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $518.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

