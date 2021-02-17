Rarible 1-Day Volume Tops $60.13 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $21.16 or 0.00040785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $18.10 million and $60.13 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

