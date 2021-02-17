Rarible Price Hits $21.52 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 139% higher against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $21.52 or 0.00042152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and $56.72 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.