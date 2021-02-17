Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.