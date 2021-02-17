Ravencoin Classic Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $55,538.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,730,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

