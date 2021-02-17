Ravencoin (RVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81.21 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $621.92 million and approximately $81.21 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00325063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00061906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00855759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00070574 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,155,555,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.