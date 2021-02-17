Raymond James Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $6.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Spartan Delta stock remained flat at $$3.29 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

