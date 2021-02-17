Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 177,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,640. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 161.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

