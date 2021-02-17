Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $548.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

