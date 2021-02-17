Rdi Reit (LON:RDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.44

Shares of Rdi Reit P.L.C. (LON:RDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.44 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.15). Rdi Reit shares last traded at GBX 90.70 ($1.19), with a volume of 152,179 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £345.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.44.

Rdi Reit Company Profile (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

