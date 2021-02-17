Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $51,520.00.

RDI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 27,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

