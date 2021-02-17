Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) (LON:RECI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.54

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) (LON:RECI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.54 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92). Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 46,815 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.54. The firm has a market cap of £337.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.14.

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,768.49).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

