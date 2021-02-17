Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.14

Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.14 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.04 ($0.43). Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) shares last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 146,102 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £57.94 million and a PE ratio of -32.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

