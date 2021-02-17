Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $407,270.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00323294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00074268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00446503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.24 or 0.86961128 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

