Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Realty Income worth $100,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

