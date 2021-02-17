Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autohome (ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – Autohome had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Autohome had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $113.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Autohome was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Autohome was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

