Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/4/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/23/2020 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

