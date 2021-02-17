Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moderna (MRNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA):

2/17/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00.

2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Moderna stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.67. The company had a trading volume of 228,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,271,993. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,573,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,174,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

