Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moderna (MRNA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA):

  • 2/17/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.
  • 12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Moderna stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.67. The company had a trading volume of 228,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,271,993. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,573,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,174,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moderna (MRNA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA):

  • 2/17/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.
  • 12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.67. 228,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,271,993. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,573,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,174,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.