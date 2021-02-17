Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM):

2/16/2021 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/10/2021 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms' shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Markedly, the company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores, especially chicken products. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s net sales increased 3.7% year on year due to higher realized prices for poultry. Management expects to keep gaining from rising demand for chicken products at retail grocery stores. On the flip side, weak food service channel has been a persistent concern for the company. The demand from food services customers has remained weak due to soft away-from-home dining trends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from these, management indicated that the company is likely to incur higher feed costs in fiscal 2021, thanks to lower yield estimates for corn and soybeans.”

2/8/2021 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

2/8/2021 – Sanderson Farms had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

1/19/2021 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,866. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

