Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI):

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €182.00 ($214.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €182.00 ($214.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.30 ($212.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €178.00 ($209.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €163.25 ($192.06) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.86.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

