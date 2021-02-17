Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recruit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.23. Recruit has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.