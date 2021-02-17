Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Trading 40.4% Higher

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) traded up 40.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. 167,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 135,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$21.25 million and a P/E ratio of -71.25.

In other news, insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,466,920.

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

