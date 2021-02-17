RED Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. RED has a market cap of $742,448.49 and $35,409.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00447749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 120.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

