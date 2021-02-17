Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,280.73 or 0.99859952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00111436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

