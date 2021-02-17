Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RDFN opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -182.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

