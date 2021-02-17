RedFOX Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.63 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $125.26 million and $5.63 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 151.3% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00320638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00151273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.