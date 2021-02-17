Refereum Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and $4,172.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

