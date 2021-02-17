reflect.finance Price Reaches $1.72 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00325063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00070574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00454318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172708 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,326 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

