Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.95. 11,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

