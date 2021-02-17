Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $480.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.