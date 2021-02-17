Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $480.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.83 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.