Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Ronald G. Smith Sells 56,147 Shares

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 6,377,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.