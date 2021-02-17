Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading Down 6.7%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,916,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,029,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

