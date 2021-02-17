Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,112 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $49,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

NYSE:RGA opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

