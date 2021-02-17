RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,407 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,959.44 ($25.60).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,850.50 ($24.18) on Wednesday. RELX PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,839.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,754.31. The company has a market cap of £35.76 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

