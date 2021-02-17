RELX PLC (REL.L) (REL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON: REL):

2/17/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – RELX PLC (REL.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – RELX PLC (REL.L) was given a new GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON REL traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,830 ($23.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,770,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,090. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a market capitalization of £35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,839.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,754.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

