Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.21. Remedent shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,602 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.