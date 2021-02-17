Ren Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $338.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.