RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:RNR opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.