renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $962.87 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. renBTC has a total market cap of $962.87 million and $20.82 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $52,189.28 or 0.99998531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00318907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00083090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00070761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00444993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.69 or 0.87636807 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 18,449 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.