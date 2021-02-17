Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,292,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 1,064,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

