Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,292,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 1,064,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
About Renesas Electronics
