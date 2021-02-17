Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.47 and last traded at $102.44. 1,232,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,086,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

