Rent-A-Center (RCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

