Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

