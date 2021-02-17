Request Trading Up 35.1% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $78.39 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

