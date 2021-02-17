Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Demant A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Demant A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Demant A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WILYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.23.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

