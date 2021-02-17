Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5,117,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

