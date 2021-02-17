Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (AUY, BCOR, BDIMF, BNEFF, CPPMF, CRSP, CSU, DALXF, DII.B, DOCRF)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by Cormark to $10.75. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.70. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$1,850.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities to C$14.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $3.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$0.35. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$16.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to C$177.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$39.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Eight Capital to C$31.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Eight Capital to C$9.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$90.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a na rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $89.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.25 to $9.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.50 to $40.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$21.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $129.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $8.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Eight Capital to C$31.00. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $82.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$96.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$3.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $7.50 to $6.50.

Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

