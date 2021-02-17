Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (AUY, BCOR, BDIMF, BNEFF, CPPMF, CRSP, CSU, DALXF, DII.B, DOCRF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by Cormark to $10.75. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.70. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$1,850.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities to C$14.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $3.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$0.35. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$16.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to C$177.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$39.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Eight Capital to C$31.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Eight Capital to C$9.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$90.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a na rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $89.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.25 to $9.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.50 to $40.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$21.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $129.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $8.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Eight Capital to C$31.00. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $82.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$96.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$3.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $7.50 to $6.50.

Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

