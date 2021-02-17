Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY):
2/15/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
2/10/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
1/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.
1/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
12/31/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/30/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
