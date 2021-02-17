Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY):

2/15/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. "

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

